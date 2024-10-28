Waqf (Amendment) Bill emerges as key issue in by-polls in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (PTI) The stance of the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is emerging as a topic for discussion in the by-elections being held for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly segments in Kerala.

Advertisment

The Catholic Church, whose followers have significant influence in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is trying her electoral luck, has backed the Bill brought by the BJP-led government at the Centre, opposing the provisions in the existing law.

The Church alleged that numerous properties belonging to Christian families for generations in the villages of Cherai and Munambam in the Ernakulam district have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board.

On Monday, the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church-backed 'Deepika' daily published an editorial, criticising the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF, accusing them of passing a unanimous resolution in the state Assembly "to protect the Waqf law without seeing the tears of the affected people." The editorial alleged that both major fronts in Kerala are caught in mutual accusations, each claiming the other is secretly aiding the BJP.

Advertisment

"At the same time, both fronts (LDF and UDF) have backstabbed the victims of the Waqf law in Munambam and their supporters. Their stance is indirectly forcing the people to support the BJP," according to the editorial.

Hitting out at the fronts, it stated, "When you pass a resolution to protect the Waqf law without acknowledging the tears of the affected people, the victims and those who stand with them will be forced to reconsider their political stance." It further stated that the "tears of Munambam" are not just those of a few families; they are "a lesson in Malayalam from a tragedy" that has occurred in many parts of this country.

"The people of Munambam are not alone. The Waqf Act of 1995 is a curse that the Narasimha Rao-led Congress government placed on the shoulders of this country," the editorial said, citing that under Section 40 of the Act, if the Waqf Board believes any property belongs to it, it can claim ownership of it, bypassing any existing registration act.

Advertisment

Noting that even the High Court has limited authority to intervene as per the current law, and that those with complaints against the Waqf Board must approach the Waqf Tribunals, it said, "This is a backdoor law created by the government against democracy and secularism! Congress sowed it, and the Waqf reaped it." Slamming the LDF and the UDF, the editorial said those who promised justice in Munambam went to Thiruvananthapuram and passed a resolution saying not to touch the Waqf Act.

"The State Waqf Board now takes the stance that public protests are not an issue and that properties will be seized. In that case, it is time for us to speak politically; it's time to address the political ingratitude that supports the unlawful seizure of the rightful property of 600 families in Munambam, using outdated laws and kangaroo courts," the editorial stated.

The stance of the newspaper on the issue was put forward as the by-elections for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly constituencies--Palakkad and Chelakkara--approach, where a triangular contest is expected.

Advertisment

Earlier this month, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution against the proposed amendment to the Wakf Act by the Centre.

State Minister for Minority Welfare, Wakf and Hajj Pilgrimage, V Abdurahiman presented the resolution for the government, alleging that the proposed amendments by the union government are against the values and rights ensured in the country's Constitution and a gross violation of the federalist principles.

The resolution alleged that the proposed Bill, which is now under the consideration of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, violates the fundamental rights, right to belief, federalism, secularism, and democracy.

Advertisment

At the same time, the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in Kerala and the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council have sent letters to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, requesting suggestions to amend the Waqf Act of 1995.

The Church has requested the JPC to consider the "tragic situation" of the people in the two villages in Ernakulam district and many other parts of India who are at risk of losing their homes due to the "totally unjust and inhuman claims" made by the Waqf Board, the source said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on August 8, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. This move was met with significant objections from opposition parties, who argued that the Bill is intended to target the Muslim community. PTI TGB TGB KH