Waqf amendment bill in interest of Muslims: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Apr 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday asserted that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was in the interests of the Muslims, and alleged that the Congress opposed the legislation because it feared losing its "income." "The Waqf amendment bill is in the interest of Muslims, it is in the interest of the Waqf," Saini told reporters at the BJP office in Panchkula on the sidelines of an event held to mark the party's 46th foundation day.

"Paruntu Congress ko peeda ho rahi hai, Congress ki daal roti bandh ho gayi hai (But the Congress is in pain because the Bill bereft it of its income)," he said.

The BJP leader also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a roll to undo all that the Congress did to secure a vote bank.

At another event organised at the BJP headquarters in Delhi to mark the party's 46th foundation day, BJP president J P Nadda said the Centre does not want to control Waqf Boards but ensure that they operate within the bounds of law so that their assets are used in promotion of education, healthcare and employment for the Muslim community.

Parliament early Friday approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

The Opposition INDIA bloc parties including the Congress opposed the Bill, alleging that it was "unconstitutional" and aimed at targeting Muslims. They claimed that the legislation aimed to take over the properties of Muslims and hand them to corporations.

On Friday after the bill was passed, Saini claimed that the Waqf Act was amended earlier by Congress only to reap political dividends. PTI SUN VN VN