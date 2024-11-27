Waqf Amendment Bill issue rocks Bihar assembly

Patna, Nov 27 (PTI) Opposition members in the Bihar assembly stormed the well of the House on Wednesday seeking withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Bill by the Centre and demanding that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar clear his stand on the contentious issue.

Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm after repeated pleas that the members return to their seats and realize that it was a matter that could not be decided at the state level.

Later, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition who had sat quietly amid the bedlam, told reporters that he was fully with the agitating members on the contentious issue.

"We have opposed the bill inside the Parliament as well as on the streets. The bill is aimed at creating a Hindu-Muslim divide, would be detrimental to our cultural diversity and is unconstitutional", alleged the RJD leader.

He added, "Nitish Kumar claims to be a follower of Gandhi but he has sided with those who have an affinity towards Godse. Union ministers of his JD(U) have unabashedly defended the bill inside Parliament".

"We believe the ministers could not have done so without the approval of the JD(U) supremo. However, Nitish Kumar has an opportunity to atone for his sins. He must now speak out against the and there is no better way than to give a statement inside the House", Yadav said.

Incidentally, the day witnessed the love-hate relationship Kumar shares with RJD in all its shades. A number of MLAs of the RJD had reached the House blindfolded, a colourful way to accuse the CM of apathy.

"My name is Nitish Kumar and I can see nothing. I cannot see crimes happening in Bihar nor is the suffering caused to power consumers by pre-paid meters visible to me", RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan told the media with a rhetorical flourish.

Inside the House, the CM was seen exchanging glances with Yadav, who has served as his deputy twice, triggering much buzz in the grapevine.

When Yadav was asked about the episode, he said with a wry smile "I may oppose Nitish Kumar politically but personally I have always respected him and will continue to do so. On some occasions, he likes to communicate through gestures and I respond in kind. Those who are able to comprehend, do understand". PTI PKD NAC RG