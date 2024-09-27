Waqf Amendment Bill: JPC meets Gujarat govt representatives, others

Ahmedabad, Sep 27 (PTI) The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 on Friday met representatives of the Gujarat government and those from other entities as part of its nationwide consultation on the proposed legislation.

Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi presented the state government's suggestions to the JPC, which is meeting representatives in a hotel here.

Sanghavi refused to divulge details about the meeting but added the BJP government in the state has already appreciated the Centre's move to amend the act.

"A delegation of the Gujarat government met the JPC and gave suggestions on the proposed amendment. Our suggestions were in line with the interest of all citizens. Not just the state government, but even common people have welcomed the Centre's move to amend the act," Sanghavi told reporters.

The JPC also met representatives of the Bar Council of Gujarat, Minority Coordination Committee as well as a delegation led by Congress MLA and state Waqf Board member Imran Khedawala.

The Bar Council of Gujarat's vice chairperson Mukesh Kamdar said suggestions about changes that are necessary in the present act were submitted to the JPC.

Speaking to reporters, Khedawala said he and his party were against the amendments in the existing act which governs Waqf properties.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8 and was then referred to a JPC after a heated debate. The panel is led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagadambika Pal. PTI PJT PD BNM