Waqf amendment bill unconstitutional: Cong MP Hussain

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was against the Muslim community and accused the BJP of using it to stoke communal tensions in society.

Initiating the discussion on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, he said the ruling party is trying to mislead the country over the bill.

He said no recommendation made by opposition members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee were included in the bill.

The bill, he charged, seeks to treat Muslims as second grade citizens in the country.

Terming the bill as unconstitutional, he said the government is trying to bulldoze the legislation in the Upper House.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill early Thursday after over a 12-hour debate, which saw the ruling NDA strongly defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim".

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against.

According to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Waqf tribunals will be strengthened, a structured selection process will be maintained, and a tenure will be fixed to ensure efficient dispute resolution.

As per the Bill, while Waqf institutions' mandatory contribution to Waqf boards is reduced from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, Waqf institutions earning over Rs 1 lakh will undergo audits by state-sponsored auditors.

A centralised portal will automate Waqf property management, improving efficiency and transparency.