Waqf amendment bill will help check land encroachment, corruption: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 is a significant step towards resolving issues related to waqf properties, and eliminating illegal encroachments and corruption.

In a post on X, Adityanath congratulated everyone on the bill's passage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This bill will prove effective in addressing problems related to the management of waqf properties and in freeing them from illegal occupation and corruption," he wrote.

Expressing gratitude to Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the move would strengthen the country's sovereignty and serve the welfare of the people.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also lauded the development, calling it a historic decision and a major reform under Modi's leadership. He said the biggest beneficiaries of the amendment would be poor Muslim families.

Drawing parallels with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the construction of the Ram temple, and the abolition of triple talaq, Maurya stated that the bill would put an end to corruption and ensure justice for the needy.

He further described the amendment as a significant step towards making India an economic powerhouse under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Taking a swipe at critics of the bill, he remarked that those opposing it today would eventually recognise its long-term benefits and seek an apology.

Parliament early Friday approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The discussion witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional" with the government responding that the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

Parliament also approved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha approving it. The Lok Sabha has already given its nod to the Bill.