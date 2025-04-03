Waqf Bill aims to divide people along religious lines: Congress, IUML, LDF

Kozhikode/Kochi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Congress, its key ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the LDF on Thursday said that the Waqf Amendment Bill was part of the Sangh Parivar's agenda to divide people on religious lines.

Facing flak from various church groups for voting against the bill, the Congress and the IUML also said that the legislation will not resolve the land ownership issues of the people of Munambam village in Ernakulam district.

At the same time, both parties also said that the Munambam issue can be resolved by the ruling Left government if it so desires.

The Congress also attacked the CPI(M) by accusing it of delaying resolution of the Munambam issue to create conflict between two religious groups for political gains.

Hitting back at the grand old party, the LDF questioned why Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, did not speak out against the Bill during the debate on it in the Parliament.

Reacting to the passage of the Waqf Bill early Thursday in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has made it clear that the Bill will have no retrospective effect.

"So, can all those who are claiming that the Bill will help the people of Munambam please explain how it will benefit the affected people there?" he asked while speaking to reporters at north Paravur near Kochi.

He also termed the Bill as unconstitutional and part of the Sangh Parivar agenda to take away the rights of a particular religious community and harm them.

Satheesan claimed that the Congress stand on Munambam was clear, "that it is not Waqf land".

"It was donated land and in lieu of which money was also accepted from the present residents. So the Kerala government and the State Waqf Board should ensure a permanent title for the people there.

"We have communicated this to the Christian community also," he said.

Satheesan alleged that the Sangh Parivar was trying to turn the issue into a conflict between two religious communities.

He also pointed out that Christians were facing the most attacks across the country and that too from the Sangh Parivar.

"Just a day ago they were attacked in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) leaders in Kerala have the same evil thought as the Sangh Parivar and that is why they were delaying resolution of the Munambam issue.

"The State Waqf Board members are political appointees. All they have to say is that it is not Waqf land, like we said. The issue will be resolved. The Kerala government is holding an umbrella to the activities of Sangh Parivar by not resolving the Munambam issue," he alleged.

Hitting back at the Congress, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said that as LoP, Rahul Gandhi ought to have indicated his stand on the issue in the Parliament.

"Even though he took part in the voting, he did not act in the manner a LoP was supposed to in the matter," Ramakrishnan told reporters at Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

He contended that even Priyanka Gandhi did not fulfil her responsibility by indicating the stand of the people of Wayanad whom she represents.

The LDF convener also accused the BJP government of "deliberately continuing with its divisive tactics" and alleged that the Waqf Bill aims to divide people on religious lines.

Sharing similar views about the Bill, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said it was also an attempt to usurp the Waqf properties.

He said that the League was with the people of Munambam and not in favour of evicting them.

IUML MLA M K Muneer too aired similar views as Satheesan and Thangal, saying that the Waqf Bill and the problems of the Munambam people were two different issues.

Muneer also warned that after the amendment comes, "the situation will only become worse".

He called for a dialogue with the Christian community about what is the intention behind the Bill and how it will affect other minority communities "Such a dialogue is possible in Kerala because here the Christian and Muslim communities have not been compartmentalised. But, there has been a communication gap and the Sangh Parivar is trying to exploit that," he contended while speaking to a TV channel in Kozhikode.

He further said that what needed to be done is examine what was the loss being suffered by the Christian community.

"For the Munambam issue to be resolved quickly, all communities need to sit together," he added.

In Munambam village in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board was unlawfully laying claim to their land and properties, despite the people having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha early Thursday following over a 12-hour debate, after all amendments moved by the opposition were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against. PTI HMP HMP ADB