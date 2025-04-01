Waqf bill: Congress issues three line whip for three days in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday issued a three line whip for three days in Lok Sabha as the government is scheduled to introduce Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday for consideration and passing.

Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee (BAC), which includes leaders from all major parties, chaired by Speaker Om Birla agreed on an eight-hour debate, which could be extended after taking the sense of the House.

The early signs of a likely raucous debate between the treasury and opposition benches over the bill were visible during the meeting as the Congress and several other opposition INDIA bloc members walked out of the meeting, accusing the government of stifling their voice.

However, the political heat and length of the debate are unlikely to have any bearing on the final outcome as the numbers heavily favour the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that their voices were being ignored and said the opposition parties wanted more time to debate and the House to take up more issues, including the situation in Manipur and the row over electors' photo identity card.

Rijiju said several parties wanted four to six hours of debate, while those from the opposition demanded 12 hours. He noted that the allotted period of eight hours can be extended if the House feels so on Wednesday.

AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi, a sharp critic of the bill, told reporters that he will put forth his view during the debate to show how "unconstitutional" it is. This bill is aimed at curbing the religious freedom of Muslims, he alleged, adding that people will teach BJP's allies like TDP and JD(U) a lesson.

The NDA has 293 MPs in the House with a current strength of 542, and the BJP has often been successful in pulling the support of independent members and parties.

Some major BJP allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ramvilas) had initially expressed reservations over some aspects of the bill but have come around to offering their support after the joint committee of parliament adopted a few of their suggestions, official sources have said.

While the number game is more even in the Rajya Sabha, it is still in favour of the BJP-led NDA. The Upper House is expected to take up the bill for passage after it gets the nod of the Lok Sabha.

After the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, the Church of Bharat on Tuesday extended its support to the bill, boosting the government's efforts to dispel the bid to portray the proposed law as its alleged larger anti-minority agenda.

While introducing the bill last year, the government had referred it to a joint committee of the two Houses.

After the report was submitted by the panel, the Union Cabinet had approved certain changes to the original bill based on the committee's recommendation.

Rijiju said immediately after Question Hour which concludes at 12 noon, he will move the bill for consideration and passage.

Hitting out at the opposition, he claimed that some parties are trying to create excuses to run away from the discussion.

Gogoi said the opposition stormed out of the BAC meeting as the government was bulldozing through its agenda. There is no space for the opposition, he alleged.

Opposition parties are strongly opposed to the bill, slamming it as unconstitutional and against the interest of the Muslim community. Several leading Muslim organisations have been rallying support against the bill.

The government has said the bill seeks to improve the management and administration of Waqf properties in India by bringing transparency and efficiency in their management.