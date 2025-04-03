Waqf Bill frontal attack on religious freedom of Muslims: CPI(ML)

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Thursday, alleging that it constitutes a frontal attack on Muslims and their religious freedom.

In a statement issued here, the CPI(ML) also called the Janata Dal-United's support to the Bill an "act of betrayal" and said the people of Bihar will not forget it.

"The CPI(ML) stands firmly against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and condemns this communal and anti-constitutional ploy by the (Narendra) Modi government. This legislation is blatantly prejudiced and constitutes a frontal attack on the Muslim community and their religious freedom as guaranteed by the Constitution. The Bill is a blatant act of bigoted lawmaking," the Left party said.

It said the 2006 report of the Justice Rajindar Sachar Committee recognised Waqfs as socio-religious institutions engaged in welfare activities and highlighted the need to strengthen Waqf boards administratively with adequate financial and legal support.

"In stark contrast, the proposed Bill seeks to encode the political ideology of Hindutva into law. The Bill is marked by the conspicuous absence of any meaningful consultation with Waqf boards, the Waqf Council or other relevant stakeholders," the CPI(ML) said.

"Moreover, the Bill introduces a mandate requiring the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf boards -- an unprecedented move under any law -- which deliberately excludes Muslims from controlling their own institutions," it added.

The Left party said its MPs have strongly opposed the Bill in Parliament, denouncing it as unconstitutional and anti-people. However, the BJP, with the support of its allies, including the JD(U), bulldozed the Bill through the Lok Sabha, it said.

"The CPI(ML) warns that the people of Bihar will not forget this act of betrayal by the JD(U), which has once again aligned itself with the BJP's unconstitutional attack on the Waqf Board. The people will respond," it said.

The CPI(ML) also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of finding "new ways to target the Muslim community, subvert the Constitution, and erode the rights and liberties of all citizens", and cited the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to drive home its point.

"Minority rights are central to (B R) Ambedkar's vision of a democratic republic. This Bill has once again exposed the BJP's real agenda -- using State power to dismantle minority rights and advance its communal-fascist aggression while erasing constitutional guarantees," it said.

"The CPI(ML) demands the immediate rejection of this Bill in the Rajya Sabha and urges people across the country to rise in protest against this unconstitutional move," the party added.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, asserting that the proposed legislation is not against Muslims or intended to hurt their religious feelings, but seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill by a 288-232 vote in the early hours of Thursday, after nearly 12 hours of debate.