Waqf Bill passage in LS step towards upholding property rights of Munambam people: Rajeev

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 3 (PTI) The passage of the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill by the Lok Sabha was welcomed by BJP's Kerala unit president Rajeev Chandrasekhar who on Thursday termed it as a step towards upholding the right of property for all citizens, including those of Munambam.

In Munambam village in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board was unlawfully laying claim to their land and properties, despite the people having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar said that the Waqf system, nurtured for decades "by successive Congress governments driven by politics of appeasement", had trampled on constitutional rights and had denied individuals their rightful ownership of property.

"This amendment will restore equality, protect property rights, and provide long-overdue relief to affected people in different parts of the country.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendramodi ji, BJP govt remains committed to delivering on our promises and ensuring justice, fairness, and equal rights for all," he said in the post.

Later in the day, in another FB post, the BJP leader said that the debate on the bill showed the "shameless appeasement politics of the opposition".

He further said instead of solving the problems of Munambam people, the opposition was only interested in "spreading lies".

"The people of Kerala realised this clearly through yesterday's Waqf Bill discussion.

"If we ask why they did not try to resolve the Munambam issue, the answer would be -- the appeasement politics they have been practising for decades. They should stop it--that is my request," he said in the post.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha early Thursday after over a 12-hour debate, that began a day ago, which saw the ruling NDA strongly defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim".

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against. PTI HMP HMP ROH