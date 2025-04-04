Waqf Bill reflects secular and democratic spirits of India, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament and said the legislation defines the secular and democratic spirits of the country.

The Waqf Board that existed under the 1995 Act was only meant for appeasement and did not benefit Muslims, he noted.

The contentious bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

"Earlier, the Waqf Board was meant for appeasement and did not benefit Muslims. A scam was unearthed during the Congress rule where land was taken away under the garb of it being a Waqf property. This could not be challenged in court," the CM maintained while talking to reporters here.

Waqf refers to personal property -- moveable or immovable -- that is permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes.

The bill aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare. It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf Boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders’ rights. PTI MR RSY