Waqf bill to come up in Parliament during second part of Budget Session after Cabinet nod: Sources

New Delhi: The Waqf bill is likely to come up before Parliament during the second half of the Budget Session after the Union Cabinet approved the amendments proposed by the joint committee of Parliament, sources said.

During its meeting on February 19, the Cabinet is learnt to have given its nod to the 14 amendments proposed by the panel examining the Bill, they said.

The report of the panel, headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, was tabled in Parliament on February 13 amid uproar and a walkout by the opposition parties.

The Bill aims to streamline the registration of Waqf properties, besides preventing their misuse.

With the Cabinet nod, the Bill is likely to come up before Parliament during the second part of the session -- scheduled to be held from March 10 to April 4.

Several top BJP leaders have claimed that the Bill was likely to be passed during this session itself.

The 31-member panel on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, after multiple sittings and hearings, had suggested several amendments to the proposed legislation even as the opposition members disagreed with the report and submitted their dissent notes.

The panel's 655-page report was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

The joint committee of Parliament had adopted the report that contained changes suggested by members from the ruling BJP by a majority vote of 15-11. The move prompted the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The Bill was referred to the joint committee of Parliament on August 8, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.