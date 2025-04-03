Waqf Bill violates freedom of religion: J-K Speaker

Srinagar, Apr 3 (PTI) Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather on Thursday said the Waqf Amendment Bill is violative of the Constitution's freedom of religion and an "unnecessary interference" in religious matters of Muslims.

"You saw more than 200 MPs opposed the Bill in the Lok Sabha because this Bill is a violation of Article 25 of the Constitution which guarantees freedom of religion. I see it as an unnecessary interference in Muslim personal law," Rather told reporters in the Chadoora area of the Budgam district.

Rather said the government claimed that the Waqf Bill was brought for the benefit of the Muslim community.

"What is the point of bringing a Bill which you claim will benefit the Muslim community but the Muslims are against it?" he asked.

He claimed the Waqf Amendment Bill has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community, which was evident in Parliament with more than 200 MPs opposing it.

"I do not think it (Waqf Bill) was a right step," he said.