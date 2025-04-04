Waqf Bill will benefit Munambam residents: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Kochi, Apr 4 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Friday stated that the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament would benefit the residents of Munambam, who have been protesting for revenue rights over their properties against Waqf Board's claims.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism reiterated that the bill would be advantageous to Munambam residents.

"Waqf is an institution meant for the greater good. However, certain barbaric practices within it needed to be eliminated," he said without elaborating and added that "The Bill is a legal step towards ending such practices." He further claimed that the new amendment would also benefit the Muslim community.

When asked whether the amendment would have a retrospective effect, Gopi responded, "Wait, sir. Wasn’t it you who said this bill would never come at all?" Dismissing concerns raised by the opposition that the bill has no retrospective effect and it could not resolve the Munambam issue, he urged people to consult unbiased experts regarding the allegations against the amendment.

"It is the opposition that tried to divide the people," Gopi alleged.

"They stood against it in Parliament and claimed that this would harm the Muslim community." What happened to the promises made by those from North Paravur and Malappuram, he asked in a veiled attack against the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan who represents the North Paravur constituency and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president Panakkad Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, from Malappuram district.

Responding to questions about the recent attack on Christian priests in Jabalpur, Gopi criticised the media and said, "This is exactly what distortion means. Issues like these arise everywhere." The entire Christian community stood united. That is what upsets the opposition, he alleged.

He added that if anything unlawful had happened in Jabalpur, appropriate legal action would be taken.

In a veiled attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he questioned, “Why didn’t the brother and sister speak up in Parliament (about the Waqf (amendment) bill)? The Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha passed it following a 13-hour marathon debate.

The Bill was approved in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. Earlier, the Lok Sabha had cleared it with the support of 288 members, while 232 voted against it.

Residents of Munambam, who have been staging a relay hunger strike for 174 days under the banner of 'Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi,' are hopeful that the passage of the Bill will lead to a resolution of the Waqf Board's claims over their land.

In Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is illegally asserting ownership over their lands and properties, despite having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts. PTI ARM ARM ADB