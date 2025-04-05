Waqf Bill will benefit poor, says Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Shimla, Apr 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by the government will benefit the poor.

Shukla was talking to the media persons after the 'Falahar Grahan' programme organised by him on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. He said that he has been organising this event for the last 34 years.

Earlier, he used to organise this programme in Uttar Pradesh and the tradition has been continued in Himachal Pradesh during the past three years, he said in a statement.

He further said, "Himachal Pradesh is known as Dev Bhoomi and is also associated with Goddess Parvati. Therefore, the significance of Navratri increases manifold here." "The Falahar Grahan programme reflects the spiritual and cultural traditions associated with Navratri and provides an opportunity for all to come together in devotion and harmony", said the Governor in a statement issued here.

When asked about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, he said "The old wrong rules have been rectified and now the benefits would no longer be limited to a few big people but reach the poor".

"The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 has been passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and based on the rules made by the government, I feel that it would benefit the poor," he said.

Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it. PTI BPL HIG