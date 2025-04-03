Waqf: Bold and unapologetic reclaiming of civilisational roots, says Himanta

Guwahati, Apr 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday described the amendment to the Waqf Act, along with several other measures taken earlier, as a "bold and unapologetic reclaiming of civilisational roots." It also powerfully demonstrated Union Home Minister Amit Shah's courage and resolute determination of a New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarma posted on 'X'.

''Yesterday in the Lok Sabha, Hon’ble Home Minister of India, Shri @AmitShah powerfully demonstrated the courage and resolute determination of a New India under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi'', he said.

''From the abrogation of Article 370, enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abolition of Triple Talaq, progress toward a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), to the recent amendment of the Waqf Act — this is a bold and unapologetic reclaiming of our civilisational roots'', Sarma said.

India is ''rising, rooted in its cultural confidence and charting its course with clarity, courage and conviction'', he said.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after over a 12-hour debate, which saw the ruling NDA strongly defend the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition describing it as "anti-Muslim". PTI DG DG MNB