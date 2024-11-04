Waqf case against AAP's Amanatullah Khan: Court to decide on charge sheet cognisance on Nov 6

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A Delhi court would on November 6 decide whether or not to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board case.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh on Monday reserved the order, saying the prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent to a charge sheet) was voluminous and the court required more time to examine it.

The ED on October 29 filed a 110-page first supplementary charge sheet, claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The charge sheet named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the ED as an accused in the case.

The central probe agency further claimed there being sufficient evidence to prosecute Khan and others in the case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Khan's bail plea would come up for hearing on November 7.

The ED arrested Khan on September 2 under the provisions of the PMLA after conducting a search at his residence in Delhi's Okhla area and claimed he was "evasive" when questioned.

The money laundering probe against Khan stems from two FIRs -- the Central Bureau of Investigation's case in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board and an alleged disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi police anti-corruption unit. PTI UK UK AMK AMK