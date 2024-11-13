Waqf case against AAP's Amanatullah Khan: Court to decide on chargesheet cognisance on Nov 14

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its order on whether to take the cognisance of a chargesheet filed against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Waqf Board case.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh reserved the order on Wednesday after hearing arguments from the ED, which claimed there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused persons in the case.

The ED had on October 29 filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent to a chargesheet), claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The chargesheet named one Mariam Siddiqui, who hasn't been arrested as an accused by the ED in the case.

The ED said there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Khan and others in the case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

His bail plea is scheduled to come up on November 7.

Khan was arrested on September 2 under the provisions of the PMLA by the ED, which conducting a search at his house in Delhi's Okhla area.

The AAP MLA was accused of being "evasive" when questioned by the probe agency.

The money laundering probe against him stems from two FIRs -- the Central Bureau of Investigation's case in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board and an alleged disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi Police anti-corruption unit. PTI UK AS AS