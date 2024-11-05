Waqf case: Court extends AAP's Amanatullah Khan's judicial custody till Nov 16

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till November 16 the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh extended the custody of Khan on an application moved by ED, which claimed that the investigation in the case was at a crucial stage and if released, Khan may hamper the probe and influence the witnesses.

The judge is likely to decide on November 6 whether to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the central probe agency against Khan in the case.

The ED filed the 110-page first supplementary charge sheet on October 29, claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The charge sheet named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the ED as an accused in the case.

The central probe agency further claimed there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Khan and others in the case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Khan's bail plea is likely to come up for hearing on November 7.

The ED arrested Khan on September 2 under the provisions of the PMLA after conducting a search at his residence in Delhi's Okhla area and claimed he was "evasive" when questioned.

The money laundering probe against Khan stems from two FIRs -- the Central Bureau of Investigation's case in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board and an alleged disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi police anti-corruption unit. PTI UK RT