Waqf land grab: Siddaramaiah says BJP not interested in protecting farmers

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at the BJP, which is slated to hold a state-wide protest on Monday on the "Waqf issue", alleging that their motive is purely political, with no genuine interest in protecting the welfare of farmers.

Advertisment

He said, the BJP's true nature is to stoke communal strife for political gain, and this protest has no intention of safeguarding farmers' interests; instead, it threatens the harmony of Karnataka.

"I call on the people of Karnataka to reject this divisive, destructive agenda and stand with us in building a Karnataka that unites, progresses, and prospers for all," Siddaramaiah said.

Following allegations by a section of farmers in certain parts of the state that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, the BJP has announced a state-wide protest on Monday, accusing the ruling Congress of "land jihad", and demanding the sacking of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan from the Cabinet.

Advertisment

This, even after Siddaramaiah on Saturday directed officials to immediately retract all notices sent to farmers concerning Waqf land issues, emphasizing that no disturbances should be caused to the farmers.

"I urge the people of Karnataka to see through the Karnataka BJP's true intentions. Even after our government ordered the immediate withdrawal of notices issued to farmers over Waqf property issues, BJP leaders persist in their protests. Their motives are purely political, with no genuine interest in protecting the welfare of our farmers," Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that on the Waqf property matter, his government has already directed that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified, in a statement he said, "I have made it clear to officials: no decision should be taken that inconveniences farmers. Yet, BJP leaders choose to protest. The question remains, why? Issuing notices for property clarification is a standard administrative procedure, Siddaramiah said and claimed that governments under former BJP Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadanand Gowda, Jagadish Shetta, and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, too had issued similar notices regarding Waqf properties.

Advertisment

"My colleagues, M B Patil, Priyank Kharge and others, have already clarified these facts to the people," he pointed out.

Pointing out at a video that shows former CM Basavaraj Bommai addressing the Muslim community, stating, "Wakf property belongs to Allah, and those who encroached on it will answer to Him if they don't return every inch", the chief minister said, this video exposes the BJP's hypocrisy.

"They stir up communal sentiments when it benefits them, but now they play innocent in their protest drama," he alleged.

Advertisment

Bommai, however, on his part, has clarified that he had only asked the Waqf Board to reclaim the Waqf properties encroached by Congress leaders, as per the Anwar Manippady report, and not farmers' properties.

The BJP in Karnataka resembles a firecracker about to burst, with infighting on full display, Siddaramaiah said. Daily, BJP leaders accuse one another, revealing their cruel ambitions to the people, and while their leaders quarrel, the BJP high command remains indifferent, watching from a distance with amusement, he said.

"It is evident that Karnataka's BJP leaders hold little value in their party's eyes - mere pawns in a game they don't control. To escape this humiliation, BJP leaders keep creating distractions, trying to pull people's attention away from their failures," he said.

Advertisment

"Our government's guarantee schemes -- empowering the poor, farmers, women, and workers across all communities-- have rattled the BJP. Their game plan is clear: by reducing funds, they (BJP with govt at centre) hope to financially undermine Karnataka and block our welfare programmes," he further alleged.

From the prime minister down to local BJP foot soldiers, an orchestrated smear campaign against the state government's schemes is in full swing, the CM said, and added that on the other hand, the Central government deprives Karnataka of its rightful share of taxes and grants.

"But let me make this clear. We will neither yield nor falter. We will stand firm and fight politically against every injustice imposed upon Karnataka," he said.

Advertisment

"No amount of slander will deter our beneficiaries from trusting our schemes. BJP leaders stay up at night, worried that people no longer believe their lies," he added.

The CM's assertion over his government's schemes, comes amid a spat between Congress and BJP leaders both at state and national level, following Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday indicating about revisiting the scheme -- 'Shakti' -- which provides free bus travel for all women domiciled in the state.