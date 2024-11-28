Waqf issue: Judicial commission to examine scope, nature of Munambam land dispute

Kochi, Nov 28 (PTI) The judicial commission appointed to determine the ownership of the land in Munambam village, claimed by the Waqf Board but contested by local residents, has been tasked with identifying its current status, nature, and extent.

Advertisment

The panel was constituted by the state government on Thursday via a Gazette notification. It is headed by former Kerala High Court Acting Chief Justice C N Ramachandran Nair.

According to the terms of reference outlined in the notification, the commission will also investigate and recommend measures to safeguard the rights and interests of the residents in the disputed land in Munambam in Ernakulam district.

The terms of reference for the Commission of Inquiry include examining the land identified under the old survey number 18/1 of the former Vadakkekara Village in the erstwhile Travancore State.

Advertisment

The commission will investigate and report on ways to protect the rights and interests of bona fide occupants of the land and recommend measures for the government to address the issue, the notification stated.

In the Munambam area of Ernakulam district, the revenue authorities have been unable to accept the land tax from those who have held the land for many years, based on a letter issued by the Waqf Board and a court direction, it added.

A high-level committee, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 22, decided to appoint the panel to investigate and submit recommendations for finding a permanent solution to the issue of Waqf property, the notification stated.

Advertisment

Despite the commission being appointed, the residents of Munambam have not withdrawn their ongoing strike, which has entered its second month.

According to the residents, the verification of title deeds by the commission is an injustice to them, as they purchased the land from the Farooq College authorities.

They assert that it was not Waqf land and that they paid the college management for the property.

Advertisment

The CM held an online discussion with the protesters and assured them that no one would be evicted from Munambam village. However, they informed him that they would continue the agitation until they receive their revenue rights. PTI ARM ARM ROH