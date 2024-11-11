Waqf land dispute becomes key issue in bypolls in Kerala, Rijiju attacks Congress

Kochi/New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) With the Waqf Board's claim on the land in Munambam and other parts of Kerala becoming a major issue in the campaign for the by-elections in the state, the BJP-led Centre on Monday assured "full justice" to the affected people, while the CPI(M)-led state government assured that no one would be evicted from their land.

Referring to the Church-backed protest in Munambam by residents facing a land dispute, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the Congress, which has opposed the amendments brought by the Union Government to amend the Waqf Act, urging it to 'stop treating Muslims as a vote bank and work for every community.

As the issue has emerged as a major topic in the campaign for the bypolls to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly segments, the Congress on Monday attacked both the Left and the BJP, accusing them of fishing in troubled waters.

The development comes after ongoing protests in Munambam over Waqf land claims intensified, with the Syro-Malabar Church organising solidarity events across 1,000 churches on Sunday.

In a post on 'X' after receiving a representation of Munambam land case in Kerala from BJP leaders Rajiv Chandrasekhar and Shone George, Rijiju said, "After claiming the lands from nearly 600 families in Munambam, the Waqf is now claiming ownership of Thaliparamba town in Kannur, including 600 acres in the city center. I've assured for full justice." Referring to media reports regarding the ongoing protest in the state by residents backed by influential Catholic Church against Waqf bill, the Union Minister said, "Now, I hope good sense will prevail on Shri Rahul Gandhi and listen to the appeals of the Christian Community. Congress Party should stop treating Muslims as vote bank and work for every community." Residents in Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam district allege that the "Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming" their land and property, despite residents holding registered deeds and land tax receipts.

The Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF recently passed a unanimous resolution in the state assembly opposing the BJP-led Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which challenges provisions in the existing Waqf law.

In opposition to the bill, the Church claims that properties held by Christian families for generations in Cherai and Munambam, have been "unlawfully claimed" by the Waqf Board under provisions of the current Act.

Recently, Deepika, a daily backed by the Syro-Malabar Church, published an editorial criticising the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF, accusing them of passing a resolution in the Assembly "to protect the Waqf law without acknowledging the struggles of the affected people." Meanwhile, protesters from Munambam village on Monday urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to find a lasting solution to their ongoing land dispute with the Waqf Board, as their protest entered its 30th day.

A delegation led by Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil of the Kottappuram Diocese and Joseph Benny, convenor of the Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samiti, met with the Chief Minister during his visit to Kochi.

After the meeting, Joseph Benny stated, "The Chief Minister informed us that the government is working on a permanent resolution. We are hopeful of a favourable outcome after the high-level committee meeting scheduled for November 22." However, the protesters said their relay fast would continue.

"We are peacefully striking in front of Velankanni Matha Church in Munambam, and we will continue until a permanent solution is reached," said a protest leader.

Members of the Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samiti warned of extended protests if the issue remains unresolved.

Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan also attended the talks.

After the meeting, the minister said, "The government will not evict anyone; we are working towards a permanent solution." Further, he added that a high-level meeting, initially scheduled earlier, was postponed to November 22 due to the state by-polls.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said the Munambam issue is being exploited by both the government and the BJP to fish in troubled waters.

"Despite this issue lingering for months, the state government has not taken strong actions to resolve it. It was only when the issue started gaining attention that the government decided to call for a high-level meeting, and that too only after the by-election," Sudhakaran said.

He said the Congress has clearly stated that it stands with the local residents in Munambam. "The stance of the UDF constituents, including the Muslim League, is the same," Sudhakaran said.

The Union Government has said that the objective of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in Lok Sabha on August 8, 2024 is to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to overcome the shortcomings of the existing act.

The Congress, however, opposed the bill, alleging that it was intended to polarise the elections. The bill is currently under consideration by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). PTI ARM TGB TGB ROH