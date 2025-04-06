Waqf land occupied by 'musclemen', poor Muslims got no benefit: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Sunday said that "musclemen" have encroached upon Waqf Board land and built hotels and mansions while poor Muslims were left to earn a living by repairing punctures.

He said the Waqf (Amendment) Act would prove to be significant in securing the rights of poor Muslims and women.

"Musclemen have occupied Waqf Board land and built hotels and mansions, while poor Muslims were not allowed to go beyond repairing punctures," Rathore said at a press conference here.

He said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been passed by both Houses of the Parliament and has received the President's assent, making it a law.

"Poor Muslim citizens should benefit from this law. After its implementation, registration of Waqf properties will be mandatory, ensuring that Waqf land remains with the board," he said.

Rathore said that members of the Muslim community, including women, would get representation in the Waqf Committee.

He claimed that at the time of Partition, properties of people who migrated to Pakistan were taken over by the Waqf, while properties of Hindus who came from Pakistan were occupied by people there.

He alleged that the area under Waqf Board land has increased significantly since 2006 -- from 4 lakh acres to 8 lakh acres -- but there has been no proportionate rise in its reported income.

In 2006, the income from Waqf properties was Rs 163 crore, which has risen by just Rs 3 crore to Rs 166 crore now, he claimed.

Rathore said the Waqf Board had failed to assist the needy and that its resources were misused by people with power. PTI AG OZ OZ