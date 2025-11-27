Waqf land row: Left leaders vow to protect rights of Munambam residents

Kochi, Nov 27 (PTI) CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam here on Thursday said the rights of people fighting to secure ownership of their land claimed as Waqf property will not be compromised.

He was speaking to reporters after the recent Kerala High Court directive asking the state government to accept land tax from residents of Munambam.

"The Communist Party has said it will stand with the people of Munambam until their rights are fully secured, and we have done so. Soon after the High Court direction, the state government initiated steps to accept land tax from the people,” Viswam said.

He said the revenue department had earlier decided to collect land tax from the affected families, but the move was halted following a previous High Court order.

"Now that hurdle has been cleared. The Communist Party and the state government thank the High Court. We greet the people wholeheartedly, as a party that stood with them," he added.

Industries Minister P Rajeev said the state government remains firm on its stand that no one will be evicted from their land.

He said the decision regarding ending the relay protest lies with its organisers — the Munambam Land Protection Committee.

"Earlier, the chief minister had assured that no one would be evicted. Even then, he left it to the protesters to decide whether to end the strike. The same position continues,” Rajeev said.

The Munambam issue concerns the Waqf Board claiming around 400 acres as Waqf land.

Over 600 families who bought land several years ago have been protesting for the past 411 days.

With the favourable development, the agitators are expected to meet soon to decide on ending the protest. PTI TBA TBA ADB