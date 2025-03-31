Waqf law enacted during Congress rule made mockery of federalism, judiciary: MP CM

Indore, Mar 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the Waqf law enacted by previous Congress governments made a mockery of the country's federal system and judiciary.

It was the only law in the country under which the decisions of the Waqf Board could not be challenged in the courts, he pointed out.

"The Waqf law made by the previous Congress government made a mockery of the country's federal system as well as the judiciary. The Narendra Modi government has strengthened the judiciary by bringing the Waqf law under the purview of the courts," he said.

The Congress is lying for the sake of Muslim appeasement, the CM told reporters here.

"With this appeasement, Congress is doing harm to the country as well as Muslims," he claimed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear on Friday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in August 2024, will be reintroduced in the current session of Parliament.

Only four working days are left for the ongoing budget session to come to an end on April 4.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, incorporating the changes recommended by the JPC, paving the way for it to be tabled in Parliament for discussion and passage.

The Bill was referred to the JPC in August 2024, after it was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The parliamentary panel adopted the report with a majority vote, while all 11 opposition MPs in the panel had objected to it and moved dissent notes.

The 655-page report was submitted to both Houses of Parliament earlier this month. PTI HWP ADU BNM