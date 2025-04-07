Waqf law: Opposition parties slam Omar for rolling out red carpet for Rijiju

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at Asia's largest Tulip Garden here, a meeting which drew flak from opposition parties which dubbed it as "Waqf law bonhomie".

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was also present during the meeting.

The opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples' Conference targeted the ruling National Conference over the meeting, and accused it of surrendering to the BJP without even a pretence over the passage of the Waqf Act.

"Waqf Law bonhomie! So soon. Not even a pretence while the ruling party members indulge in a drama in assembly over the issue. Mr Rijiju piloted the bill in Parliament as minority affairs minister," PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said.

Another PDP leader and party's MLA from Pulwama, Waheed Para, said the Muslims of J-K have been "reduced to props" in the government's "political theatre" -- useful on stage, but far too inconvenient to represent when real decisions are to be made.

"Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has rejected the Waqf Bill outrightly because they have the spine to show opposition. But the NC keeps surrendering for political gains at the cost of our people and institutions," Para charged on X.

Not only was the response of our MPs to the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha tepid and underwhelming, but the people of Jammu & Kashmir have also been denied even the most basic democratic space to voice their concerns.

The Pulwama MLA said the NC has rolled out a red carpet at the Tulip Garden for the Union minister, who introduced and defended the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

"Let's be clear: No resolution on Waqf is silent approval. And the NC MLAs can protest for optics all they want. But we know that the CM and NC patron have rolled out a red carpet in the Tulip Garden for none other than Kiren Rijiju - the very Minister who introduced and defended the bill in Parliament," he said.

"Who would have thought that 'defending minority rights' looks like a giggling photo op in full bloom? Talk about abandoning the so-called sweeping mandate!" Para said.

Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone said the chief minister should have stayed away from the Union minister as a mark of protest.

"The least Muslims of India deserved was that in J and K, the only Muslim majority province in India, the CM as a mark of protest stays away from Mr Kiren Rijju, who presented the waqf bill. Instead he tags along Farooq sahib as well. What a shame," Lone said in a post on X.

The least Muslims of India deserved was that in J and K, the only Muslim majority province in India, the CM as a mark of protest stays away from Mr Kiren Rijju, who presented the waqf bill.



The Union minister posted photographs of his meeting with the Abdullahs, and said the captivating Tulip Garden is the grandest in Asia.

"A refreshing morning walk amid the vibrant hues of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, with Hon'ble CM Shri @OmarAbdullah ji and also glad to meet Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab," he said on X.

A refreshing morning walk amid the vibrant hues of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, with Hon'ble CM Shri @OmarAbdullah ji and also glad to meet Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab.

"With an astonishing numbers of varieties, this garden is a true masterpiece. Let's cheer for the record visitors each year as they immersed themselves in the beauty of these vibrant blooms," he added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament last week. The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites, and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.