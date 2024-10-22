Waqf meet: Day's suspension for TMC's Kalyan Banerjee as he smashes bottle, hurls it towards chairman

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for one day from the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after high drama during its meeting on Tuesday where he smashed a glass water bottle and threw it towards the Chair while injuring his fingers in the process.

The committee's chairperson and veteran BJP MP Jagdambika Pal condemned the conduct of Banerjee, a rather vocal parliamentarian who has been strident in his criticism of the Bill. He said such actions were "unprecedented" and crossed all limits.

As MPs enjoy privilege, does it mean someone will appear with a revolver tomorrow, Pal said, adding he had a narrow escape.

During the meeting, Banerjee was involved in an ugly spat with BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay -- not for the first time -- as expletives were hurled with both members attacking each other in Bangla. Pal said it has become the TMC member's habit to use cuss words while some opposition members claimed that Gangopadhyay also targeted him.

Pal said he and other members tried to calm things when the Trinamool Congress leader picked up a glass bottle, smashed it and threw it towards him.

Banerjee ended up with cuts on the thumb and the little finger in his right hand as a stunned Pal adjourned the meeting. He was administered stitches at a medical dispensary in the parliament complex.

The committee later took up a motion moved by BJP member Nishikant Dubey to suspend Banerjee for one day, whenever the next meeting takes place, for his conduct towards the Chair. Votes were divided 10-8, with the ruling alliance and opposition members polling on partisan lines.

Sources said Banerjee expressed regret for smashing the bottle and claimed that he never meant to throw it towards Pal, while still accusing him of "biased" behaviour.

Gangopadhyay was visibly upset after only one-day suspension was handed out to Banerjee as penalty and over the fact that the motion made no mention of the verbal attack on him. He is likely to take up the issue at the highest level, a source said.

Asked about the future course of action, Pal said he apprised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of the development. "It was in a way criminal act that could have badly hurt me. His conduct is a blow to parliamentary democracy," he added.

The committee's meetings have often seen tempers fly with opposition members accusing the Chair of inviting different organisations, including those working for Hindu causes, having no stake in the Waqf issues and the BJP members charging their political rivals with deliberately disturbing the proceedings.

The committee on Tuesday was hearing the views of two Odisha-based organisations, Justice in Reality and Panchasakha Bani Prachar, both of which included retired judges and lawyers, when opposition members questioned their stake in the Bill. Both bodies were supportive of the amendments and offered more suggestions.

A BJP member said Banerjee was the first person to speak when the meeting began and was also allowed some interventions by the Chair. When he sought another turn to speak, Pal declined and a heated exchange erupted between him and Gangopadhyay, who objected to the repeated disturbance.

MPs from Kerala-based Indian Union Muslim League deposed in the afternoon and opposed the amendments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was referred to the joint panel of the Houses soon after being introduced in the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon Session.

The Bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

It also aims at renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Bill also proposes the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities. PTI SKU/KR NAB RT RT