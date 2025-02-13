Waqf panel has ignored opinion of Muslims, will run nationwide movement if bill passed: AIMPLB

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) With the report of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday alleged that the panel has completely ignored the opinion of Indian Muslims and unilaterally moved ahead with an "arbitrary undemocratic process".

The AIMPLB said if the Waqf bill is passed, it will run a nationwide movement against it within the framework of the Constitution.

The board urged the government not to move forward with any such bill on Waqf and withdraw its steps.

Addressing a press conference here, AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said the founding fathers of the country dreamed that this would be a country which is different from other nations in the world as people of different religion, language, culture and traditions live here.

He said a lot of lies have been spread on the Waqf issue and the Waqf bill is based on "religious discrimination".

"It is our constitutional right to live our life according to our religion and run institutions as per our customs and traditions," he said.

Rahmani pointed out that the religious places of Sikhs and Hindus are run by members of the respective communities.

"We have no objection to that. The management of the religious places be done by people of that religion but we should have the same rights. The mosques, cemeteries and other places must be run by Muslims," he said.

"The current government spreads lies and dislikes truth. They propagate that Waqf will take over all properties and can take any land. When there are courts in the country how someone can take over any property like this," Rahmani asked.

The Waqf issue is not a fight between Hindus and Muslims or between minority and majority but it is a fight for justice, the AIMPLB chief said.

Rahmani said AIMPLB representatives had conveyed their message to BJP allies --JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu -- to not support the bill and side with justice.

Deputy Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Hind Malik Moatasim Khan said if Kumar and Naidu do not pay heed to the calls against the bill, they will have to pay a political price for it.

Speaking at the presser, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madani slammed the government over the Waqf issue and said it was against the Constitution.

Their remarks came after the report of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In a statement, the AIMPLB said it is unfortunate that the Waqf Amendment Bill was presented in Parliament.

"The way the ruling party, its allies and the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) have completely ignored the stance and opinions of Indian Muslims, views of opposition members within the JPC and have unilaterally pushed their arbitrary undemocratic process is highly condemnable," the AIMPLB said.

"We believe that the government still has an opportunity to not bring this bill, which poses a direct threat to Waqf properties and aims to deprive Muslims of their mosques, eidgahs, madrasas, dargahs and graveyards etc.," it said.

The government must act responsibly and uphold its stated commitment of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', the Muslim body said.

"Muslims across India, including scholars from various sects, religious and community organisations, prominent madrassas and intellectuals have collectively opposed this bill. Crores of Muslims have submitted their objections via email, presenting well-reasoned arguments. In matters of this nature, the opinions of the affected stakeholders hold paramount importance, as this is a fundamental democratic principle. However, these voices have been completely ignored," it alleged.

"We urge all opposition parties and even the ruling BJP's allies to ensure that this bill is not passed in Parliament," the AIMPLB said.

The Muslim body also said it will not accept the bill even if it is passed and will pursue all "peaceful, legal and democratic" options.

The report of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

The panel had adopted by a majority vote its report that contained changes suggested by members of the ruling BJP, prompting the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The AIMPLB also hit out at the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand.

"Another alarming move by the ruling party is the Uttarakhand goverment's enforcement of the UCC. Following this, the Gujarat government has also formed a committee to draft UCC in its state. We categorically state that no state has the authority to enforce UCC on its own," it said.

"We strongly oppose the Uttarakhand government's imposition of this flawed, unnecessary and religiously biased law, which is nothing more than an anti-Muslim and replication of Western cultures," it said.

The AIMPLB said it will challenge this so-called UCC in court and launch a united movement against it with all religious communities.

"We call upon the Muslims of Uttarakhand to remain steadfast in adhering to Shariat and to uphold their faith with patience," the statement said. PTI ASK ZMN