Waqf Par panel chief's public statements violated norms, claims opposition

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Opposition leaders on Wednesday hit out at the chairman of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, accusing him of violating rules of procedure by going public on the incident of TMC member Kalyan Banerjee smashing a glass bottle and allegedly throwing it towards him.

Advertisment

Pal rejected the allegations levelled by DMK member A Raja and AAP member Sanjay Singh, asserting that he had not made public proceedings of the committee but spoke about an incident of violence that had taken place during the meeting.

Raja and Singh termed as "unfortunate" Pal's media statements on the incident involving Banerjee during a meeting of the committee on Tuesday.

Raja alleged that Pal, a seasoned BJP member, has been conducting the panel's meetings in haste, raising "doubts that it will not be able to serve justice".

Advertisment

In a post on X, the DMK MP said it is "unfortunate" that the chairman held a press conference to highlight what transpired in the meeting knowing fully well that the proceedings are confidential and are not to be disclosed.

Pal asserted that he had not revealed any deliberations of the parliamentary committee, but made a statement about an incident of violence that took place during the meeting of the panel.

"I have not revealed any proceedings or deliberations of the Committee. I have only made a statement about an incident of violence during the committee meeting by a member and his subsequent suspension," Pal told PTI.

Advertisment

"I have always adhered to rules of parliamentary procedure and upheld the dignity of the House," the BJP MP said.

He said as the chairman of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, he made a statement on the incident of violence during the meeting of the panel on Tuesday involving a member and the subsequent action against him.

Echoing Raja's views, Singh said the opposition members had decided not to make any statement regarding the incident involving Banerjee.

Advertisment

"First of all, it's not in accordance with the rules to make a public statement about what transpired during the meeting. It is very unfortunate that the Chairman made a statement to the media," Singh said.

Raja also questioned the manner in which the proceedings were being conducted by Pal.

"In spite of the unpleasant incident that took place in the meeting, the attitude and manner by which the meetings are conducted in haste by the chairman, (it) creates doubts in the mind of the members and public that justice will not be secured.

Advertisment

"Let us fight to uphold our democratic and secular values despite the hurdles," Raja said in a post on X.

The BJP and opposition members have been engaged in bitter spats during the meetings of the Committee considering the contentious bill, described as a necessary reform by the government and slammed as an interference in the religious affairs of Muslims by the INDIA bloc parties.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Banerjee's conduct was an insult not only to parliamentary traditions but to parliamentary institutions and the Constitution.

Advertisment

He said leaders of the Congress including Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc must clear their stand on the incident.

"This is also an insult to lakhs of voters who have elected him (Banerjee) and sent him to Parliament. ... I want to ask all the leaders of the Congress party and the INDI alliance what their stand is in this matter," he said. PTI SKU/KR RT