Waqf protest arrest: Lone ISF MLA, 94 others granted bail by Kolkata court

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) A court in Kolkata on Thursday granted bail to Nawsad Siddique, the lone ISF MLA in the West Bengal Assembly, and 94 other party supporters, who were arrested during a protest over the Waqf Amendment Act and alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in BJP-ruled states.

Siddique and 94 other ISF supporters were granted bail on personal bond by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) at the Bankshall court here.

A scuffle broke out between ISF activists and police personnel during a demonstration by the party in Kolkata on Wednesday to protest against the Waqf Amendment Act and alleged harassment of migrant workers from West Bengal in some states.

Siddique claimed that the police had baton-charged protesters during their peaceful demonstration in the Esplanade area in central Kolkata. PTI AMR BDC