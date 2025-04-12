Waqf protests: Fresh violence reported from Bengal's Murshidabad, 1 injured

Kolkata: Fresh violence was reported on Saturday from West Bengal's Murshidabad district with one person receiving a bullet wound, police said.

The incident happened in Dhulian in the Samserganj block of the Muslim-majority district. Large-scale violence was reported on Friday from the Suti and Samserganj areas of the district during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, they said.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said the details of the incident are not available yet.

He said the local police may not have been involved in the incident of firing, and that "this could probably be from the BSF end".

"These are early reports that we need to cross-check," he said.

However, the injured person was admitted to a hospital and out of danger, Shamim said.

Following Friday's violence, the BSF was deployed in a few areas of the district, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

Shamim said 118 people have so far been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in the incidents of violence.

The number would go up as raids are continuing, he said.

He urged people not to pay heed to rumours on social media and stay calm.

Senior officers at the level of ADG and IG are monitoring the situation in Murshidabad on the ground, and specialised forces have been deployed to prevent any flare-up, he said.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy who was injured allegedly in police firing during the clashes in the Suti area of the district was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, an officer had earlier said.

Speaking at the same press conference, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar said strong action would be taken against those indulging in violence, and the men in uniform will do everything in their power to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens.

"The unfortunate incident that happened this morning may have been triggered by unsubstantiated rumours being spread from various quarters. I urge the people not to pay heed to such provocations, which are clearly the handiwork of miscreants," he said.

"This is a fight between good and evil. Rumour mongering has to be stopped. We will request people not to take the law and order into their own hands. We assure them that the police will take the strongest measure against the culprits and protect the lives and properties of the common people," he said.