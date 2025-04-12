Waqf protests: Suvendu Adhikari seeks transfer of probe into vandalism of Rly property to NIA

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday sought transfer of investigation into alleged vandalism and destruction of railway property by agitators protesting the Waqf (Amendment) Act to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a letter to Railway Minister Aswhini Vaishnaw, the BJP leader drew his attention to vandalism at various railway stations in Murshidabad district during violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

"I humbly request that the investigation into these acts of vandalism be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," Adhikari said in a letter to the Railway minister.

He wrote that given the sensitive nature of the violent protests and because Murshidabad district borders Bangladesh, NIA is perfectly suited to hold the investigation into such violence.

"Such a step would help uncover the true faces of the masterminds conspiring from behind the scenes, identify the perpetrators and future occurrences," Adhikari wrote.

Train services were disrupted for about six hours in the New Farakka-Azimganj section of Eastern Railway on Friday owing to obstruction and vandalism by a large group of people between Dhuliandanga-Nimtita stations in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

West Bengal Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said that 118 arrests have so far been made and four rounds were fired by the police injuring two persons to deal with violence that erupted at some places in Murshidabad district.