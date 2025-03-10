War fought not just by soldiers, but all 'citizen warriors', says General Dwivedi

Indore, Mar 10 (PTI) A war these days is not just fought by soldiers but by the nation as a whole including space, cyber and info warriors, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday while asserting that all "citizen warriors" have a great responsibility towards security.

Addressing a function after inaugurating the new campus of Softvision College here, the general cited the Russia-Ukraine war to underline his point.

"Commitment towards the nation always remains unwavering. However, I have also mentioned that war is not just for the military alone. Now it is the other way round. It is fought by the nation. When the nation fights, then everybody plays an important role. Space warriors, cyber warriors, info warriors and so many indirect supporters," he said.

"Therefore, all the citizen warriors have a great responsibility towards the nation's security. Fighting a war is always a whole nation's involvement. The Russia-Ukraine war has shown us that the nation goes for war. In Ukraine, we have seen that every citizen has been fighting this war as a responsible soldier," the COAS asserted.

He said the army was spearheading multiple endeavours to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"We have marked upon a decade of transformation towards evolving into a modern, agile and adaptive technology-enabled future ready force. We have aligned ourselves with Viksit Bharat 2047. The only thing is we have divided it into three parts. Decade of transformation 2032, decade of consolidation or a period of consolidation till 2037 and thereafter decade of excellence 2047," he said.

Highlighting the army's space in different spheres of education sector from schools to professional colleges, including law, IT, medical, nursing and hotel management, the COAS said India has a huge youth population, which should be utilized for development.

He called on youth to embrace education with positivity and keep in mind social responsibilities as well.