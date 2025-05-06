War has long-term effect but Cong stands with govt in its decision: J-K Cong chief

Srinagar, May 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday said an India-Pakistan war can have long-term consequences but his party stands firmly with the government on any action it chooses to take against the Pahalgam massacre perpetrators.

His comments come amid the Centre asking several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in the verdant meadows of Baisaran that left 26 dead.

"War is war. It is a dangerous word that has long-term consequences. The situation now has become such that the government wants to take action against terrorism.

"The Congress party is behind them (government) if it takes any action which is in the best interests of the country," Karra told reporters in response to a question.

Asked about the security forces' anti-terror actions in the Valley, including the detention of people and demolition of houses of terror associates, Karra asked the government to be cautious and ensure no innocents were harmed in the process.

"We have already said that it is for the government to decide how to run this process. But we have also advised it to approach with caution and take care that no innocents are harmed," he said.

About the government's decision to enumerate caste in the next census exercise, Karra said it was a matter of pride for the Congress as it was Rahul Gandhi who "forced the government's hands" into taking the step.

"The cabinet's approval for caste census is a matter of pride for the Congress. We are happy that it was because of the consistent hard work of Rahul Gandhi that the government was forced to approve the caste census," he said. PTI SSB NSD NSD