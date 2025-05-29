War is fought between equals, an 'elephant never fights a dog': Ex-MP Pragya on Indo-Pak conflict

Indore, May 29 (PTI) Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday said after the Pahalgam terror attack, India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan through 'Operation Sindoor' as she hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Suggesting Pakistan was no match for India in size and military power, she maintained war is fought with an enemy which is of equal stature and added, "an elephant never fights a dog".

The Hindutva leader made the remarks while addressing a gathering during the 'Pratap Parakram Yatra' of an organisation called 'Karni Sena Bharat' in Indore.

Praising Modi's stellar leadership during 'Operation Sindoor', Thakur said, "Pakistan's ammunition and terrorists could not do anything. All the weapons they fired were destroyed outside the border of India. They were not able to launch even a single attack and India gave them a befitting reply.'' Indian defence forces on May 7 launched the operation to destroy terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre. Both India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions.

The BJP member attacked Pakistan in the context of the four-day conflict and said, ''People ask why did you stop the war? Hey, war is fought between equals. An elephant never fights a dog.'' She slammed Congress leaders for raising questions on 'Operation Sindoor'.

Thakur, who was the Lok Sabha MP of Bhopal from 2019 to 2024, averred that the history of Congress is "history of treason" and this fact is not hidden from anyone.

''The people of our country should give answers one by one and wipe out the Congress," she added. PTI HWP MAS RSY