'War is not a solution, but a problem': Naqvi condoles Khamenei's death

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday condoled the death of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and called for peace in West Asia, asserting that war is not a solution to any problem, but a problem in itself.

The former minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited the Embassy of Iran here and met Ambassador Mohammad Fathali to offer his heartfelt condolences on the death of Khamenei.

Naqvi said that war is not a solution to any problem, but is a problem itself.

"Peace is essential for the safety of humanity. I pray that may 'amrit' of peace emerge from this 'sea of crisis'," the BJP leader said.

Naqvi said that peace must be restored to ensure safety of lakhs of Indians, residing in Iran and other Gulf nations, and common people.

Sovereignty of every country must be respected, he asserted.

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader since 1989.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israeli and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

In the last few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides.

India has called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.