War is not fought by armed forces alone, but by entire nation: CDS General Chauhan

Gwalior, Oct 13 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday asserted 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan in May created a "new matrix of decision and timing in warfare" and insisted a war is not fought by the armed forces alone, but by the entire nation.

He said political leaders, diplomats and soldiers all play their respective roles at the time of a war.

After Operation Sindoor, which saw Indian armed forces target terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK with precision air strikes, a new normal has emerged -- talks and terrorism cannot go hand in hand -- and the country cannot tolerate even the threat of a nuclear attack, General Chauhan affirmed.

"Operation Sindoor created a new matrix of decision and timing in warfare. Many challenges still lie ahead for the armed forces. No war is fought by the armed forces alone; the whole nation fights it. Leaders, diplomats and soldiers know their roles," he said addressing students at the 128th Foundation Day celebrations of Scindia School in Gwalior.

The CDS noted the armed forces are responsible for providing a safe and secure environment to the country, while nation-building is the collective responsibility of its citizens.

"The future belongs to India. The coming era belongs to India, and we, the 140 crore people of this country, can achieve this together," he noted.

Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, several alumni and parents of students were present at the function held at the historic fort housing the school.

On the occasion, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, an alumnus of the prestigious school who alongside officers from the armed forces regularly briefed the media on the four-day conflict (May 7-10) with Pakistan, received the Madhav Award.

General Chauhan further said, "The Prime Minister has set a target of 2047 for a developed India. The country will be stronger and more secure in the coming years. We will transform the nation. After Operation Sindoor, a new normal has emerged talks and terrorism cannot go hand in hand." He talked about India defeating its arch-rival in the sporting arena, too.

"The country cannot tolerate even the threat of a nuclear attack. Pakistan thought it could do anything with nuclear capability, but Operation Sindoor proved it wrong. The new normal's impact was visible on Pakistan -- we outperformed it in every field, including sports," the CDS averred.

He said, "Our armed forces work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Wars are now fought using new technologies such as air defence, electronic warfare and drones." Describing the current period as "Amrit Kaal", General Chauhan urged youth to contribute to building a developed India by 2047.

"Our country gave the world the concepts of decimal and zero. Indian minds have always been creative with strong memory and logic," he told the gathering mostly consisting of alumni and parents of students.

"Today, our people's intellect is recognised globally. The Prime Minister says we must rid ourselves of the mentality of slavery," he added.

In his address, Union minister Scindia noted students are the future of India.

"This day is not just a date -- it reminds us of a journey that began 128 years ago. It was the vision of the late Madhav Maharaj, who wanted to create an academy that instils discipline and character. This tradition continues to this day," he said, speaking about Scindia School's history.

Referring to the rich Maratha legacy, the BJP leader observed, "The Marathas stood as the first line of defence for the nation. (Maratha empire general) Mahadji Scindia equipped his army with modern artillery and carried forward Chhatrapati Shivaji's Hindavi Swaraj. Because of the Army's uniform, 140 crore Indians sleep peacefully at night. A nation becomes great through vision and values." Operation Sindoor was not just an operation, but a message of courage -- a symbol of India's culture and values, the Union minister opined.

"Several enemy bases were destroyed without any loss of (civilian) life, thanks to technology and teamwork under General Chauhan's leadership," Scindia maintained.

Foreign Secretary Misri, who studied at the school between 1977 and 1981 and belongs to the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, recalled his days at the reputed educational institute.

"The four years I spent here shaped my career. This award is dedicated to all my teachers and friends who moulded my life and career. It was here that I learnt to face challenges," the senior diplomat stated.