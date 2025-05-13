'War-like situation' near Pakistan border: NALSA defers National Lok Adalat in J-K, other places

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) NALSA has deferred the year's second National Lok Adalat in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and in certain districts of Rajasthan due to tensions and "a war-like situation along the India-Pakistan border".

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), which organised the year's second National Lok Adalat on May 10 in 23 states and Union territories, said the Lok Adalat in the renaming places would be organised on later dates.

The Lok Adalat resulted in the amicable resolution of more than 1.82 crore cases, it said.

"In the states/Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, few districts of Rajasthan, including Jodhpur Metro, Jodhpur, Balotra, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Jaisalmer and in Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, the National Lok Adalat has been deferred to a later date due to escalating tensions and a war-like situation along the India-Pakistan border," NALSA said.

In some other states and Union territories where courts remain closed due to summer vacations, the National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on later dates.

"In Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana on June 14; Andaman and Nicobar Islands on June 21; Andhra Pradesh on July 5; and Gujarat and Karnataka on July 12," it said.

The Lok Adalat addressed a wide variety of matters, ranging from pre-litigation to pending cases, covering criminal compoundable offences, plea bargaining, revenue cases, bank recovery matters, motor accident claims, cheque dishonour cases, labour disputes, matrimonial disputes (excluding divorce cases), land acquisition cases, IPR matters and consumer matters.

"As per data received from State Legal Services Authorities, a total of 1,82,47,667 (1.82 crore) cases have been amicably resolved, which includes 1,58,45,259 (1.58 crore) pre-litigation cases and 24,02,408 (approx 24.02 lakh) pending cases. The total settlement amount in these cases is approximately Rs 4,648.51 crore," NALSA said.

The National Lok Adalat was held under the stewardship of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, the patron-in-chief of NALSA, and Justice BR Gavai, the CJI-designate and executive chairman of NALSA, it said.

CJI Khanna demitted office on Tuesday. PTI UK SZM SZM