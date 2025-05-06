War no solution to any problem, says J-K minister

Rajouri/Jammu, May 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir minister Javed Rana on Tuesday said war was not a solution to any problem, even as the Union Territory had been dealing with a proxy war sponsored by Pakistan for more than three decades.

The senior National Conference leader, who represents the Mendhar constituency, located along the border, was talking to reporters at Government Medical College, Rajouri.

He had come to the hospital to enquire about the condition of 10 people who suffered serious injuries in an accident that killed four persons, including a soldier, in the Mankote area of Mendhar in Poonch district early on Tuesday.

Officials said 44 others were injured when the passenger bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

Responding to a question on the nationwide civil defence mock drills scheduled for Wednesday, Rana said there was no doubt the people in Jammu and Kashmir were going through a proxy war while also pointing to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

"The drills are taking place to prepare ourselves and that is a good thing. Our world-renowned army is very powerful and fully capable to deal with any situation," he said.

However, he said the entire country was very concerned about the situation in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"I pray to the almighty to keep all of us safe. War is not a solution to any problem and it would be better if a war is averted," he said.

Earlier, during his visit to the hospital, he asked the authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the patients.

He then left for the sub-divisional hospital in Mendhar where the majority of the injured are undergoing treatment. PTI COR/TAS TAS SZM SZM