War of attrition between Himachal CM Sukhu, Congress rebel Sudhir Sharma worsens

Shimla, May 24 (PTI) The war of attrition between Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress rebel Sudhir Sharma virtually turned into a smear campaign as both indulged in each other's vilification.

Allegations and counter-allegations flew thick and high between the two leaders.

Sukhu on Friday alleged that Sharma, who is now the BJP candidate for the Dharamshala assembly bypoll, had invested black money in 82 properties worth Rs 10 crore purchased in the name of his driver Nek Ram and dubbed him as "land mafia".

The chief minister accused Sharma of selling his vote and acting as a "property dealer". The Congress rebel has nothing to do with public service, he said in a statement issued here.

Sukhu, who graced a function of Himachal-Punjab Gorkha Association at Dharamshala, said Sharma "conspired" with the BJP to topple the duly elected Congress government and "sold" his vote due to his "greed for money".

He appealed to the people to vote for the Congress candidate to teach Sharma a lesson.

Reacting to the allegations of the chief minister, Sharma accused him of making "nonsense" statements and telling "lies" in the name of his driver. He challenged that if there is any property other than mentioned in the declaration in poll affidavit, he will give everything to the government and "in case Sukhu is telling lies, he should also transfer his assets to the government".

In a statement issued on Friday, Sudhir also asked who the owner is of the building rented out to Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam whose rent was increased. Sukhu tried to bolster his image during the disaster by donating Rs 51 lakh, he added.

Sharma also referred to some land deals and mining lease on forest land given to Sukhu's relatives and said the person whom the chief minister is identifying as his driver is a very prosperous person. He asked Rs 250 crore of which Punjab leader was waived off.

The rebel Congress leader also alleged that three companies were purchased in Baddi during the past seven months and sold at four times their price. He held the chief minister responsible for "bad financial situation, land mafia and unemployment". PTI BPL KSS KSS