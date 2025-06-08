Kerala not your ancestral property: Sabu Jacob hits back at minister

Kochi: A war of words erupted between Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev and well-known industrialist Sabu M Jacob over the business environment and investment friendliness in the state.

While Rajeeve took a dig at Jacob saying that those who had announced to shift their business from the state were still continuing here, Kitex Groups chairman Sabu Jacob gave a sharp reply saying that Kerala is not the "paternal property" of anybody.

The minister and the businessman crossed swords a day after a delegation of Andhra Pradesh government visited Jacob here and invited him to invest in that state.

Andhra Pradesh Textiles Minister S Savitha visited the headquarters of the Kitex Garments Limited, one of the leading producers of children apparels in the world, at Kizhakkambalam near here on Saturday.

In a later press conference, she invited the Kitex group management to hold discussions with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu which was accepted by Jacob.

While addressing the reporters in the presence of the Andhra Minister, the industrialist made critical remarks against investing in Kerala and alleged that the ease-of-doing-business is just in papers and those who invest in the state would lose their peace of mind.

When reporters sought his reaction about this on Sunday, Rajeev said Jacob was speaking not as a businessman but as the leader of a political party.

The minister was apparently referring to Twenty20, a political outfit led by Jacob.

"He is a political leader. He may have his own political interests," the minister said and asked the reporters to seek the response of industry outfits to know about the business environment and investment friendliness prevailing in the state.

He also said the Jacob's company, which began in a moderate way years ago, has grown worldwide later by functioning in Kerala.

Reacting sharply to Rajeev's remarks, Jacob said Kerala is not the ancestral or paternal property of anyone.

"If you listen to Rajeev, you may feel that Kerala is their ancestral property.This is the place where me and my father were born and grew up.

The money we have now is what we gained through hardwork. It was not gained out of anyone's generosity," he said.

The businessman further alleged that the ruling LDF, the state government and the officials have attacked the Kitex Group even though they had not violated anything.

The Kitex Group and the Left government in the state have been on a warpath for some time over various issues.