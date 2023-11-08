War of words between NCW chief and Priyanka Chaturvedi over Nitish Kumar's remarks on women

New Delhi: A war of words broke out between NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remarks on the importance of women's education to control the population.

The Bihar chief minister, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, put forward a vivid description in the state assembly on Tuesday of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) strongly criticised Kumar's statements, labelling them as regressive and profoundly insensitive to women's rights and choices. The NCW called for an apology from the chief minister, asserting that his offensive remarks affected women across the country.

Chief Minister Kumar apologised for his remarks on Wednesday.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma took to social media, demanding an immediate and clear apology from Kumar. She condemned his derogatory language and emphasized the need for accountability.

Sharma also tagged other prominent female leaders, including Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), urging them to condemn Kumar's remarks and demand an apology.

"It will be good if the champions of the women's cause @priyankac19 @priyankagandhi @BDUTT @AtishiAAP and their friend join in to condemn and demand apology from @NitishKumar," Sharma posted.

Chaturvedi, in response, said selective silence and selectively action are doing a huge disservice to Sharma's chair as NCW chief which is supposedly non-partisan.

"My dear biased, politically motivated Madam, I do unequivocally condemn any language used for women which is derogatory-irrespective of my politics, even if it comes from an ally. I am also certain that Chief Minister will revisit his usage of words and apologise. Unfortunately as far as I recall, whenever we expected you to stand up for women, you chose selective silence and selectively action- doing a huge disservice to your chair as NCW which is supposedly nonpartisan," the MP replied.

Sharma hit back at Chaturvedi.

"My not so Dear Priyanka ji do you remember how you showed your inability to do anything against a leader who was once upon a time in your party when I showed you all the proofs of his deeds? How unbiased you were...remember?" Sharma said, without naming anyone.

Chaturvedi asked Sharma to show responsibility to the chair rather than being a troll.

"What stopped you from taking action? In fact I had told you if you have the proof etc there's nothing much I can do! Did I tie your hands, legs or seal your lips? You were in the position of power to do so! In fact you can still do it, but I know what's stopping you, your love for your party and its allies. Now that you wish to make it a slugfest, happy to help take it to conclusion!" she said on X.

“In the interest of transparency, I urge NCW chair @sharmarekha to bring the allegation against the person in the public domain and pursue it with relevant authorities. I could not do it then, I cannot do it now since it is only her who has the evidence. Show your responsibility to the chair and do the needful rather than being a troll,” she added.