Mining case: War of words breaks out between CM Siddaramaiah & Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: A war of words has broken out between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy over the Lokayukta's Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking Governor's sanction to prosecute the latter in an alleged illegal mining lease case.

Siddaramaiah told reporters at Ganigera in Koppal district on Wednesday that he has not said anywhere that Kumaraswamy would be arrested in connection with the case.

But the Chief Minister added: "If there is a circumstance (in connection with the case) to arrest him, we will arrest him without any hesitation. Such a circumstance is not there now. He is now scared that the Governor (Thaawarchand Gehlot) will give sanction,", the Chief Minister said.

"If he is not scared, he would not have held a press meet today." Hitting back at the Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy told reporters here: "100 Siddaramaiahs should come (to arrest him). Do you think so (I am scared) when you see me?"

Responding to this, the Chief Minister said: "It's not 100 Siddaramaiahs....It's the police who arrest Kumaraswamy....not me...one constable is enough to arrest him. Even if 100 Siddarmaiahs come, arrest can't be made. I am not arresting... arrest is done by police."

The SIT has once again submitted a proposal to the Governor on Monday seeking permission to file a charge-sheet against Kumaraswamy in the alleged mining lease case.

The SIT had first requested Gehlot's nod in November last year to prosecute the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, who had allegedly granted mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals when he was the Chief Minister in 2007 in violation of law.

The Chief Minister also dubbed Kumaraswamy a "hit and run case". Siddaramaiah alleged that Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister, had levelled many allegations but not taken any of them to "logical end".