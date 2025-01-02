War of words breaks out between J&K CM Omar Abdullah, party colleague

Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) A war of words broke out between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his party's Lok Sabha member Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Thursday over the latter participating in an anti-reservation protest outside the former's residence here last month.

At a media interaction here, Abdullah said he expects Mehdi to hold a similar protest in Delhi for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood when the Lok Sabha is in session.

In a social media post, Mehdi took up the challenge.

"I've been informed about an urge and desire to protest for statehood in Delhi. I AM READY to participate in such a protest, and invite those prioritising statehood to organise it. I will also try to organise support from at least more than 100 Hon'ble MPs. I believe for them there is no better time than January to organise it, when India's Constitution -- the very document that enshrined our special status -- was adopted," the National Conference MP from Srinagar said in a post on X.

Mehdi sought to prioritise the fight for the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution over everything else.

"At the same time I ought to remind that the abrogation of Article 370 was a calculated act of humiliation, and a deep wound deliberately inflicted upon us. The subsequent demotion to a Union Territory was a further attempt to impress upon us the indignity of the abrogation," he said.

Mehdi said after 2019, his political stance has been crystal clear.

"At one of my earliest public gatherings in Budgam and then at other gatherings throughout Kashmir and also in my interviews post-abrogation, I told my people that our fight must be for the restoration of 370 and the dignity it embodies for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The influential Shia leader said the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 was a political statement, a declaration that "our sacrifices mean nothing, and that our future is theirs to dictate".

"Given this betrayal, this calculated attempt to break our spirit and subjugate our will, I cannot, in good conscience, sidestep from the fight for our special status and settle for the hollow promise of mere statehood.

"Shouldn't our voices first rise for our honour, our identity, and the autonomy we have long been denied? I think they should, and I will keep raising mine, louder each time. The Tree Remembers," he added.

The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 in August 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

Earlier, Abdullah said he interacts with Mehdi just like he does with his other party colleagues.

"It is not that I used to send him good morning messages earlier. I interact with him like I do with my other colleagues," the chief minister said when asked if the communication between the two leaders has broken down. PTI MIJ RC