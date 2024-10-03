War of words breaks out between Left MLA K T Jaleel, dissident MLA P V Anvar

Malappuram(Kerala), Oct 3 (PTI) A day after Left MLA K T Jaleel threw his weight behind the ruling CPI(M) and the Left front in Kerala and opposed MLA P V Anvar's political views, both of them took digs at each other on Thursday.

Anvar said that Jaleel was someone who was being supported by others, while he was supported by the public.

"Therefore, he (Jaleel) does not have the capacity to stand on his own feet and that is why he is unable to take up issues of public interest like I have. But we cannot blame him for that as some are only capable of that," the dissident MLA from Nilmabur constituency said.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that someone must have threatened Jaleel and that is why he backed the CPI(M) and the LDF.

"Everyone fears for one's life," Anvar said, adding that he himself has not sought anyone's support or backing for the issues raised by him.

Hitting back at Anvar, Jaleel, in a Facebook post, said he does not stand on anyone else's feet but his own.

He said that he attended various public meetings for Left leaders without receiving any remuneration and at his own expense.

Jaleel further said in his post that he does not fear anything as he has even renounced his ancestral property and since he is not going to contest elections anymore, he does not require anyone else's legs to stand on.

He said that he was not afraid when he was in the Indian Union Muslim League or even now and sees Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a father figure.

"It will be like that till my death," he added.

He also said that if Anvar is polite towards him, so will he be and otherwise, his stand is clear.