War of words erupts between UP Deputy CM Maurya, SP's Shivpal

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday traded barbs on social media, accusing each other’s parties of harbouring criminals and failing the people of the state.

In a post on X, Maurya alleged that "goons, mafia and rioters” were all “brothers of the Saifai family,” a reference to the family of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who belonged to Saifai in Etawah district.

Hitting back, Yadav said the people of Uttar Pradesh “very well know” who the real criminals were.

"Keshav ji, the people of UP know very well who the goons, mafia and rioters are,” the SP leader posted on X.

He accused the BJP government of “strangling the law with bulldozers, lathi-charging farmers, grabbing their land, and patronisiging unemployment and corruption. These are the ‘brothers’ of your courtyard.” Comparing it it with the SP’s record, Yadav said, “The Saifai family gave hospitals, stadiums, jobs and universities… What has your ‘family’ given? Hatred, inflation and jungle raj.” PTI ABN ABN DV DV