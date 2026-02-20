War of words in Bihar assembly over UGC’s regulation of promotion of equity in higher edu institutes

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) The Bihar Assembly on Friday witnessed a war of words over the use of a casteist word during a discussion on the UGC’s equity regulations for preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, which has been stayed by the Supreme Court (SC).

CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Saurabh uttered the word during his address on the issue, which the Speaker expunged. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed that the use of the word by the Left leader shows the mindset of the entire opposition, triggering a war of words between the two sides.

Raising the issue in the assembly, Saurabh said, "People with a particular caste and mindset opposed the UGC equity regulations due to which an interim stay has been put on it by the Supreme Court. The Bihar government should approach the Centre for making a law on it through Parliament".

The CPI(ML) Liberation was speaking on the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, of the University Grants Commission released last month. The UGC document aims at replacing a 2012 anti-discrimination framework and making it binding for higher education institutions to implement it. The regulations triggered protests and demonstrations at several places.

Saurabh argued that such a framework is essential to eliminate caste prejudice and ensure social justice on university campuses.

The Left leader uttered the casteist word during his address. Speaker Prem Kumar objected, saying that the use of casteist words cannot be permitted. He directed that the word be expunged.

On this, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "Use of the casteist word by the CPI(ML) Liberation member shows the mindset of the entire opposition".

Opposition members stood up and protested Sinha’s remark.

RJD MLA Alok Mehta said, "The BJP and its alliance partners are anti-Dalit and anti-reservation. That is the reason they are opposing the UGC equity regulations".

Finally, the speaker intervened and brought the House in order.