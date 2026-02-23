War of words in Kerala assembly over Sabarimala gold row; UDF boycotts proceedings

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (PTI) The ruling LDF and the opposition UDF engaged in an intense war of words in the Kerala Assembly over the Sabarimala gold loss case and the arrest of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru as the House reconvened after a brief break on Monday.

The UDF, later, boycotted the proceedings and walked out of the House before Speaker A N Shamseer cut short the business and adjourned the session for the day.

As soon as the question hour began, the Congress-led opposition informed Speaker A N Shamseer that they would not cooperate with the House proceedings due to the government's stand on various matters related to Sabarimala, including the gold loss case and the women's entry issue.

Raising slogans and holding placards demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, the UDF members staged a protest in front of the Speaker's podium. Later, they squatted in the well of the House and continued sloganeering.

In the absence of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who is away as part of his ongoing 'Navayuga Yatra', senior Congress legislator K Babu informed the House of their stand.

He flagged the grant of bail to the accused in the case and strongly criticised the government over the arrest of Tantri (chief priest) without any iota of evidence.

Alleging that the major accused in the case had got bail due to the lapses on the part of the government, he said they were all enjoying a free life outside the prison now.

"The Tantri was imprisoned for 40 days, as he had not favoured the government's stand, supporting the violation of rituals at Sabarimala," Babu alleged, referring to the women's entry issue in 2018.

He further pointed out that the alleged irregularities happened at the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) with the support of the government.

The Tripunithura MLA also accused the government of adopting a "suspicious stand" in the women's entry issue when the matter was taken up by the Supreme Court again recently.

"Because of the government's stand in these matters, we have not been cooperating with the House proceedings for some time. Today also we will not cooperate," he added.

However, Law Minister P Rajeev and Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh strongly rejected the UDF charges.

Rajeev said the opposition’s criticism was effectively directed at the High Court, which had observed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the gold loss case was progressing in the right direction.

He asserted that the probe was being conducted under the supervision of the HC division bench and that the investigation reports were being submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

“The government has no role in the investigation. The report is not submitted before the government. Whether the tantri is an accused or complainant does not concern the government,” Rajeev said.

He alleged that the opposition’s agitation had a clear political agenda and accused the Congress of "paving the way for BJP politics” in the state.

"The UDF is continuing their agitation even after the High Court made it clear that the probe is progressing in the right direction. So, the protest is with a clear political agenda," he alleged.

Referring to the Ayodhya temple matter, the minister alleged that the Congress has paved the way for the BJP to use Hindutva and temple politics.

Though the BJP and the Congress have different names, both parties now represent the same politics and ideology, which is a threat to the secularism of Kerala, he said.

The opposition's allegations were against the High Court, and so they should be removed from the Assembly records, he added.

Minister Rajesh also vehemently criticised the Congress-led UDF over its support extended to Tantri, saying the chief priest had no special privilege over other accused persons.

He accused both the Congress and the BJP of taking up the Tantri's cause for "political gains".

He also alleged that the opposition was expecting a "golden opportunity" to take agitation to the streets again in the name of Sabarimala tantri.

Amidst intense protests by the opposition, members of the treasury benches also raised posters, including one carrying images of Sonia Gandhi along with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the case.

Despite the uproar and sloganeering in the well of the House, the Speaker continued with the Question Hour proceedings.

As the UDF members trooped out of the House, the Speaker hurriedly took up other businesses of the day, including some significant bills like the Nativity Card Bill.

Later, he announced that the House was adjourned for the day. PTI LGK ROH