'War room' being set up to integrate health schemes in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is setting up a 'war room' to coordinate various health schemes, prevent duplication of benefits and ensure effective execution of all health-related programmes under one roof, officials said on Monday.

The facility will function under the supervision of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the Charitable Hospitals Assistance Cell.

"This initiative will ensure that every citizen receives benefits according to eligibility and that financial assistance reaches genuine beneficiaries," said Rameshwar Naik, head of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Charitable Hospitals Assistance Cell.

Former IAS officer and Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) CEO Praveen Pardeshi has been appointed to head the initiative, while the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments will be its members, an official release said.

The primary aim of the 'war room' is to streamline multiple health schemes, ensure transparency and facilitate timely assistance to patients, it said.

Currently, people avail of free or subsidised treatment through several schemes, including the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat.

However, instances have been reported where the same beneficiary has availed benefits under multiple schemes, the release said.

To prevent misuse of government funds and enable better coordination, this integrated system is being introduced, it said.

For public convenience, a single toll-free helpline -- 1800 123 2211 -- has been made available.

People can call the number to receive information, guidance and assistance related to various health schemes. The 'war room' will handle all applications, queries and grievances, the release said.

A 12-member high-level committee has been constituted in the chief minister's secretariat to oversee the effective, prompt, and transparent implementation of central and state health schemes and to prevent duplication and ineligible claims.

Continuous efforts are being made to integrate central and state health schemes and ensure that needy patients receive free or subsidised treatment in a transparent manner, the release said. PTI MR GK