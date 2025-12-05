Warangal airport work to begin before end of March 2026: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said works of proposed airport at Warangal would begin before the end of March next year.

Addressing a public meeting at Narsampet in Warangal district as part of the Congress government's second anniversary celebrations, he said the previous BRS government failed to take steps for setting up a second airport, other than Hyderabad, in Telangana.

The BRS government also failed to establish connectivity with a nearby port (in a neighbouring state) as Telangana is a landlocked state, he said.

The neighbouring Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have multiple airports, he said.

"We will complete land acquisition before the end of December by persuading farmers and start airport works in Warangal before March 31. We will also start underground drainage works and take up construction works for Outer Ring Road in Warangal," he said.

The government would make efforts to establish the major development projects in Warangal which are available in Hyderabad, he said.

Observing that first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is the inspiration for his government, he said irrigation and education and communication (roads, ports, airports, technology) are key priority areas for the government.

The state government is organisng 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9, he said.

Saying that there is no land available to distribute as a poverty allieviation measure, he said education alone can transform the lives of poor.

The government is setting up Young India Integrated Residential Schools, Young India Sports University and Young India Skills University to promote education, Revanth Reddy said.

In a veiled attack on BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, he said a leader described the recent bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in Hyderabad as a referendum on the Congress government but people taught a lesson to him by ensuring a victory margin of 25,000 votes to the Congress candidate.

However, the leader is again spreading lies against the government, he said.

The BRS lost power in 2023, drew a blank in 2024 Lok Sabha polls and lost the recent Jubilee Hills by-election, he said.

Revanth Reddy said he, as Chief Minister, would not hesitate to seek funds from the Centre and not go back to fighting if the funds are not given to the state. PTI SJR SJR SA